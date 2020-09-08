Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WYNN. TheStreet lowered Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $87.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.36. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,337 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,770 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,687 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

