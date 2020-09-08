X T L Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) Shares Gap Up to $1.75

X T L Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:XTLB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.90. X T L Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 1,082 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.

X T L Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

About X T L Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

