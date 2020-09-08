XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Gap Up to $1.81

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.81, but opened at $1.96. XpresSpa Group shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 18,771 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded XpresSpa Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 258.04% and a negative return on equity of 384.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XSPA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 56,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

