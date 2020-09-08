York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of York Water from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

NASDAQ YORW opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. York Water has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $51.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. The company has a market cap of $582.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.11.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YORW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in York Water by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in York Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in York Water by 5.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 68,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in York Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in York Water by 19.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

