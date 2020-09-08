Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Healthcare Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

NYSE:HR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.33. 4,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In other news, Director Edward Hall Braman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $55,700.00. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 108.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

