Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.98 Million

Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) to post $122.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.56 million and the lowest is $120.40 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $119.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $496.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $492.30 million to $504.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $520.84 million, with estimates ranging from $502.10 million to $542.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

In other news, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 3,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $101,535.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,641.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,654,000 after acquiring an additional 147,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

HR stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $29.33. 4,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,050. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

