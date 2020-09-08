Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Highwoods Properties also reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.69 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 20.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 37.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $700,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.