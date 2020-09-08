Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Post $1.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.13. Target posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cfra upped their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,487 shares of company stock worth $17,714,694 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 154.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,269 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Target by 78.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,398 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Target by 92.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after buying an additional 2,041,534 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Target by 1,078.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after buying an additional 1,266,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $147.23 on Tuesday. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.38 and a 200-day moving average of $117.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

