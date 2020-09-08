Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.17. Visa reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.28.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $204.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.87. The stock has a market cap of $397.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,401 shares of company stock worth $25,345,655 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,008,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,160,628,000 after buying an additional 69,580 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,630,148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $507,895,000 after buying an additional 62,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

