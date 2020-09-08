Zacks: Analysts Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Announce $1.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings per share of $1.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the lowest is $1.46. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $9.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.88.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $156.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.01 and its 200-day moving average is $122.81. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

