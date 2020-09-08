Zacks: Analysts Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) will announce ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.25). Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings of $1.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $6.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $480.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $95.48 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $131.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.17 and a 200 day moving average of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 197.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.