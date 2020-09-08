Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to Post $1.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.01. Visa reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.28.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,401 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,655. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after buying an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Visa by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after buying an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after buying an additional 260,069 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock opened at $204.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $397.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

