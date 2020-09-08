Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to Post -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is ($0.25). Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings of $1.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 135%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $6.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $480.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on VAC. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Shares of VAC opened at $95.48 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $131.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

In other news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,004,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,412,000 after acquiring an additional 293,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,177,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,458,000 after purchasing an additional 279,939 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,130,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,827,000 after purchasing an additional 175,322 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,850,000 after buying an additional 38,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.