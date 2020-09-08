Zacks: Brokerages Expect Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Post $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.31.

ODFL stock opened at $196.26 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $105.47 and a 1 year high of $207.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 62.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.