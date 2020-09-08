Zscaler (ZS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $134.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.59. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $163.80.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other news, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $182,272.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,224,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,938,954. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.78.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.