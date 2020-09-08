Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Position Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Zuora worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zuora by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Zuora Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.47 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.69%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zuora Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $27,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $27,628.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.