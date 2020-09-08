Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 390 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a CHF 375 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 365 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 382.41.

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

