Zurich Insurance Group’s (ZFSVF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS ZFSVF opened at $367.70 on Monday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $259.50 and a 52-week high of $447.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.70.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

