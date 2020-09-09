$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $113.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.