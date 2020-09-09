$1.64 EPS Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. Arrow Electronics reported earnings per share of $1.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.81. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $85.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $159,620.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,410 shares in the company, valued at $20,067,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,230 shares of company stock worth $6,035,273. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth $1,058,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 52,918 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 240.9% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

