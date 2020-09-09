1,373,776 Shares in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,373,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,408,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 1.77% of ChampionX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,578,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Shares of NYSE CHX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. 3,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,681. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ChampionX Corporation has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $34.80.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

