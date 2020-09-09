160,777 Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 160,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 445,099 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,824,000 after buying an additional 298,204 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,654,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,498,000 after buying an additional 254,059 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth $23,385,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 274.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 225,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 165,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

RS stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.53. 1,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

