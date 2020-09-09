177,553 Shares in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 177,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,308,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,892,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,652,000 after acquiring an additional 310,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,962,000 after buying an additional 102,225 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,195,000 after buying an additional 3,646,838 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,859,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,688,000 after purchasing an additional 521,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,399. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $87.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average of $69.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $856,098.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $3,444,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.