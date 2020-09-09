-$2.05 EPS Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to post ($2.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the lowest is ($2.44). Cedar Fair posted earnings per share of $3.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 161.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($10.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.52) to ($8.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million. Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

FUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth $1,436,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 18.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 185.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,978,000. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUN opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

