40,000 Shares in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) Purchased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,868,000. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $9,599,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after buying an additional 693,754 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,688.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 421,773 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,150,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.