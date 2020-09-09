6,130 Shares in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,290,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sony by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,913,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.04. Sony Corp has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $84.14.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $18.31 billion for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Sony from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

