6,149 Shares in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Acquired by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,496,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 944,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,332,000 after acquiring an additional 136,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after acquiring an additional 62,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,749,000 after acquiring an additional 103,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 559,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after acquiring an additional 53,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KIDS. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $574,120.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KIDS traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $45.74. 1,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,389. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $55.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

