7,904 Shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. 763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,510. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,871.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.