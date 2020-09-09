ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of ABM traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,667. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $40.78.

ABM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CL King raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Sidoti lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $28,231.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $131,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $185,748. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

