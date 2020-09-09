ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ACAD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

ACAD stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,514. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $1,532,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,117,218.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,846.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,010,000 after buying an additional 107,011 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 27,342 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

