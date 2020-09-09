Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Hits Market Cap of $4.93 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, BiteBTC, OKEx and CoinTiger. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $4.93 million and $68.61 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,249.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.71 or 0.03411825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.73 or 0.02202208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00469798 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.00824807 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011812 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00594430 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00049831 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012767 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, OKEx, LBank, HADAX and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.