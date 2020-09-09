adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €215.00 by Warburg Research

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €215.00 ($252.94) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.31% from the company’s previous close.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €250.83 ($295.10).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €260.00 ($305.88) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €251.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €231.52. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

