Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,175 ($28.42) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADM. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,566 ($33.53) target price for the company. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,279.27 ($29.78).

LON ADM opened at GBX 2,604 ($34.03) on Monday. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,860 ($24.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,754 ($35.99). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,541.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,327.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion and a PE ratio of 15.36.

In other news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,697 ($35.24), for a total value of £1,159.71 ($1,515.37). Also, insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,670 ($34.89), for a total transaction of £6,007,500 ($7,849,862.80).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

