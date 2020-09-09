Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.50. 2,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,616. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $82.26.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $380,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,788,089.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth about $47,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 21.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

