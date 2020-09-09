Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $10.38 Million Stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Paycom Software worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Paycom Software by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $18,859,170. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.25.

NYSE PAYC opened at $272.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 94.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.61. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.70.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

