Aergo (AERGO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.70 Million

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Aergo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and GOPAX. During the last seven days, Aergo has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. Aergo has a total market cap of $10.55 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aergo Token Profile

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 tokens. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aergo

Aergo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, GOPAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

