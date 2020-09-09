Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.82

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.82 and traded as high as $3.51. Aimia shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 156,198 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Aimia in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.94 million and a P/E ratio of 6.43.

Aimia Company Profile (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

