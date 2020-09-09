Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:ATD.B)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

ATD.B stock opened at C$44.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$30.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ATD.B shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.11.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.