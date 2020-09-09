Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.64 billion.

