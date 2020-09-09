All Sports Price Down 24.5% Over Last 7 Days (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $24.43, $13.77 and $33.94. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and $131,465.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, All Sports has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00045695 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.35 or 0.05043746 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00035949 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00052308 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

