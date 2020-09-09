Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALGT. Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $134.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $183.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.17.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Charles W. Pollard bought 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $13,341,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,431,150 shares in the company, valued at $324,339,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $341,970 and sold 190,870 shares worth $24,208,483. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 152.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $155,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at $223,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

