Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €207.00 ($243.53).

ALV opened at €179.52 ($211.20) on Tuesday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €182.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €173.93.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

