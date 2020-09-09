Allovir Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Allovir in a report issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allovir’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($4.12).

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allovir in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allovir in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Allovir in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $23.10 on Monday. Allovir has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $45.28.

In other news, Director Diana Brainard purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 521,640 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Allovir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

