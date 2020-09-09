Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.21-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.31. Altria Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.21 to $4.38 EPS.

MO stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.83, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.36.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.