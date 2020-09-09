American Eagle Outfitters to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

AEO stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 91.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 62.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $101,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

