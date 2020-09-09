American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. American Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $744.14 million, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

