AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Position Boosted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,055 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.13% of AmerisourceBergen worth $22,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $523,544.32. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $2,002,143.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,026 shares in the company, valued at $16,298,195.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,090 shares of company stock worth $5,341,048 in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABC stock opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $106.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

