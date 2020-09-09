Amon (AMN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Amon token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $5,513.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.44 or 0.05067704 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00036078 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00052271 BTC.

About Amon

Amon (AMN) is a token. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,640,413 tokens. Amon’s official website is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

