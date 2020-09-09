Analysts Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to Post $1.64 EPS

Equities analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Arrow Electronics posted earnings of $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

ARW opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.81. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $85.80.

In other news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $159,620.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $5,408,287.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,410 shares in the company, valued at $20,067,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,230 shares of company stock worth $6,035,273. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 60,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

