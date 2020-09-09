Analysts Anticipate Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.40. Magna International posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Magna International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

MGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Magna International has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $57.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter valued at about $160,192,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter valued at about $67,504,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter valued at about $40,122,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Magna International by 37.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,713,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,293,000 after acquiring an additional 465,654 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter valued at about $9,284,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

